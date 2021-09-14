National Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,085 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. 652,347 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.