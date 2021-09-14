iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15,059.9% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

