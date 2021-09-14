Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. initiated coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 125,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,805. Engie has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.