Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $867.91 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $4.50 billion and approximately $867.91 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00110087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.80 or 0.00615981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00018847 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,179,164 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

