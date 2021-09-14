Unibright (UBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.97 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Unibright has a total market cap of $478.28 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00006824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.21 or 0.00818044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

