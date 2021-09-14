Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $2.00. SYNNEX posted earnings of $3.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.74. 1,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.97. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

