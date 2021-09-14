V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.07. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.69. 56,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,103. V.F. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

