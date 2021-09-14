CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes $17.59 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,587,000. Oak Street Health comprises approximately 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $2,966,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $226,485,689.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 884,830 shares of company stock worth $49,604,633. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. 20,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,966. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

