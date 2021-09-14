CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $174.61. 10,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.