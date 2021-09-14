BMO Capital Markets Boosts Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target to C$10.00

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 9,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

