BMO Capital Markets Boosts Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target to C$10.00

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Rupert Resources stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 9,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
