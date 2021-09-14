Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Increases By 1,250.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $$12.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. MGM China has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

