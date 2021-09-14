Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 1,448.5% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,985,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PCLI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Protocall Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

