888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of 888 stock traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 412.80 ($5.39). The company had a trading volume of 2,055,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.30. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.31. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.