$711.90 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce $711.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.72 million and the highest is $736.07 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $654.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

