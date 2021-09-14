Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,299,000. South State Corp lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 187,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1,430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

