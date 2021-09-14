Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $657.51 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $657.51 million and approximately $106.16 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00146373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00817221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043440 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

