Polis (POLIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,257.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $2,257.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001657 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.85 or 0.00884289 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

