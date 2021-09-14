Wealthquest Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

SPLG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 59,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

