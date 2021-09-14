Wealthquest Corp Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,511,000 after buying an additional 715,398 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 566,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 58,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 238,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,566. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.