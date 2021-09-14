Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 6,649 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $137.85. 25,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,894. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.