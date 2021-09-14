Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

