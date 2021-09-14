Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,964. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45.

