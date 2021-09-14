Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.