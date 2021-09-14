Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. 986,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $338.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

