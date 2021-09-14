Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,121,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

Facebook stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $375.84. 157,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

