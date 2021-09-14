Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 1,864 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $222.38. 9,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

