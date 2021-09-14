iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Matrix Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.