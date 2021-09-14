National Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,595 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,595 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,557,000.

USMV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. 2,066,059 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

