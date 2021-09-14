Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,350. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.51.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

