Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 84.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.53. 635,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,317,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $436.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

