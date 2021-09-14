Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 487 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 192,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $433.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.15. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

