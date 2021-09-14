Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.36. 38,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,693. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.76 and its 200-day moving average is $264.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

