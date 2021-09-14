Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 98,280 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,280 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 91.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 275,024 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,144. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

