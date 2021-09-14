The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The stock has a market cap of $352.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

