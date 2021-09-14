Head-To-Head Review: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) vs. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares H&R Block and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 19.08% -970.26% 22.06% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for H&R Block and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 3 1 0 2.00 Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

H&R Block currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Rover Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H&R Block and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.59 billion 1.24 $583.79 million $3.94 6.22 Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Summary

H&R Block beats Rover Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

