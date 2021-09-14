Roots (TSE:ROOT) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

Shares of ROOT traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.13. 19,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. Roots has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a market cap of C$132.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

