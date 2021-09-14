Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in August

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $95.50.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $6.4916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.