Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SMIHU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,072,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000.

