Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Expands By 1,500.0%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,640,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,056,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,809,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,054,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,797,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JUGGU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 389,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,707. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

