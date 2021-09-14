Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. NetScout Systems also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after buying an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after buying an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. 2,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

