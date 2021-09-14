MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) Insider Gregory Sedgwick Acquires 5,200 Shares

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) insider Gregory Sedgwick acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.80 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,760.00 ($14,114.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

MaxiTRANS Industries Company Profile

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

