Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Frank J. Monaco Acquires 5,000 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,735. The firm has a market cap of $425.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

