Quintin J. Lai Sells 9,672 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WST stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

