Quintin J. Lai Sells 9,672 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WST stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.