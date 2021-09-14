BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis L. Brand Purchases 5,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

BANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 72,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

