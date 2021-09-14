Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EVVTY stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.66. 22,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,304. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $201.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.62.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

