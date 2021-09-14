Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.70. 411,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Oracle alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.