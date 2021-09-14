Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Matrix Service stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,554. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $263.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

