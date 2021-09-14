Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $388.01

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $388.01 and last traded at $385.80, with a volume of 11025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.04, a PEG ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.