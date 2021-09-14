Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.39. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 1,295 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRON shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,578.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

