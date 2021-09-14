Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

ORCL stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. 334,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.58.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

